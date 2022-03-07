Indiana County saw an increase of six new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and five reported Sunday. There have been 67 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 12.
There were no new deaths reported Saturday and two reported Sunday, bringing the county total to 346. There have been three deaths reported this month.
The department of health reported five hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with three in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
As of Friday, Indiana Regional Medical Center reported nine hospitalized COVID patients, with five unvaccinated and four vaccinated. Statewide, there was an increase of 1,158 cases reported Saturday and 631 on Sunday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.7 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,471 people, or 45.5 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,015 partially vaccinated as of Sunday.
Booster shots were not reported Saturday, and 34 were reported for Sunday, bringing the total to 17,881 administered since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.