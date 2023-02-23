The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 63 new cases for Feb. 16-22. The seven-day average is 9.0 cases per day. There were 10,425 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health reported two hospitalized COVID patients on Feb. 22 with none in the ICU. There were three deaths in the county. The cumulative total is at 395.
The CDC report on Feb. 16 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most surrounding counties in the region is at low risk.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Feb. 12-18 is indicating a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
There have been 21 bivalent boosters administered during the period of Feb. 16-22. The bivalent boosters per week continue to decline to an average of 38 per week over the last four weeks, down from a weekly average of 640 during the weeks ending Oct. 12-Nov. 23. Indiana County ranks 10 of 14 counties in the region in the percentage of the population with the bivalent booster at 11.3 percent. The state average is 15.3 percent; Allegheny County has the highest percentage vaccinated at 22.1 percent and Bedford County the lowest at 8.0 percent.
There have been a total of 9,480 bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the undervaccinated population for several months with four primary vaccines administered this week.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.