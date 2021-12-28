Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday. There have been 1,366 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 40.
There were 29 tests reported. The seven-day average is 68 tests per day.
There were no deaths reported Monday, and the county total remains at 292. There have been 27 deaths reported this month.
The state department of health reported 24 hospitalized COVID patients, with six in the ICU and six on ventilators.
The latest available statistics from Indiana Regional Medical Center from Friday showed 16 patients were unvaccinated and four were vaccinated, with all ICU patients unvaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 10,506 cases reported Monday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 49.5 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,062 people fully vaccinated and 4,617 partially vaccinated as of Monday.
There were 13 booster shots administered for a total of 13,644 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.