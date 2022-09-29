Indiana County saw an increase of 172 new cases for Sept. 16-22. The seven-day average is 25 cases per day. There were 15,205 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health reported nine hospitalized COVID patients on Sept. 28 with one in the ICU and one on a ventilator. There were no deaths in the county and the total remains at 380.
Wastewater surveillance for Sept. 11-17 shows an decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC reported on Sept. 22 shows that the community risk for several counties in the region has improved. The risk level has improved to low risk for Indiana, Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler and Westmoreland counties. Blair, Bedford, Somerset and Jefferson counties continue to be at low risk. Cambria County remains at medium risk.
Indiana County continues to be one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 58 of 67 counties; 51.0 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 37,690 or 44.8 percent of the population fully vaccinated.
There were 12 first booster shots administered, for a total of 19,416 since it became available on Aug. 13, 2021, and two second boosters administered for a total of 4,229 since it became available on March 29, 2022.
The county ranks worse for younger age groups with 80.4 percent of those ages 5-19 unvaccinated.
Indiana County ranks 45 of 67 counties for those ages 5 to 9 with 12.2 percent vaccinated; 49 of 67 counties for those ages 10 to 14 at 20.9 percent; 63 of 67 for those ages 15 to 19 with 23.2 percent vaccinated; and 64 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24 at 29.7 percent vaccinated.
Data for young adults over the last week shows that there were no vaccinations administered to those ages 5 to 19 and four administered last week to those ages 20 to 24.
Vaccinations for ages 0 to 4 are now being reported with 14 administered last week for a total of 84 administered.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The PA DOH dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesday.