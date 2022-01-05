Indiana County saw an increase of 114 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday. There have been 282 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 76.
There were 111 tests reported. The seven-day average is 95 tests per day.
There were four deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the county total to 302. There have been five deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 23 hospitalized COVID patients, with five in the ICU and three on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 18 are unvaccinated and five are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 24,850 cases reported Tuesday.
VACCINE CLINICS
IRMC has scheduled several vaccine clinics for first, second and booster shots at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
Clinics for adults will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 11, Feb. 15, March 8 and April 12. Clinics for pediatric patients will be offered from 3 to 6 p.m. on those dates. Please note: Pediatric vaccinations will not be available from 1 to 3 p.m.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 50 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,285 people fully vaccinated and 4,780 partially vaccinated as of Tuesday.
There were 88 booster shots administered for a total of 14,258 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.