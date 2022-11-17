The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 52 cases for Nov. 10-16, 2022. The seven-day average is 7.4 cases per day. There have been 257 cases reported for the period of Oct. 27-Nov. 16. There were 9,953 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health reported five hospitalized COVID patients on Nov. 16 with none in the ICU. There were no deaths in the county. The cumulative total is at 383.
Wastewater surveillance for Nov. 6-12 shows a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC report on Nov. 10 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and many counties in the region is low risk. Cambria, Blair, Bedford and Somerset have been elevated to Medium Risk.
There have been 499 Bivalent boosters administered during the period of Nov. 10-16, for a total of 6,736 Bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
While there is an increase in the third booster (Bivalent), that increase is among those who are fully vaccinated. There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under-vaccinated population for several months. There were only 16 primary shots administered last week and 45.7 percent of the population of Indiana County fully vaccinated. The vacation rate continues to be lowest among the younger population. Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no vaccinations administered to those ages 0-24.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.