COVID-19 23

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 52 cases for Nov. 10-16, 2022. The seven-day average is 7.4 cases per day. There have been 257 cases reported for the period of Oct. 27-Nov. 16. There were 9,953 cases reported statewide.

The Department of Health reported five hospitalized COVID patients on Nov. 16 with none in the ICU. There were no deaths in the county. The cumulative total is at 383.

