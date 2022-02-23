Indiana County saw an increase of 29 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday. There have been 859 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 27.
Statewide, there was an increase of 2,600 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Tuesday, and the county total remains at 337. There have been 13 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 10 hospitalized COVID patients, with one in the ICU and one on a ventilator. Of the hospitalized patients, six are unvaccinated and four are vaccinated. The ICU patient is unvaccinated.
FREE TEST KITS
Free rapid-antigen test kits are available through the Pennsylvania Department of Health on a first-come, first-served basis.
Tests can be picked up today and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the state health center, 75 N. Second St., Indiana.
Individuals are limited to four free tests and appointments are not necessary.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.6 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,314 people, or 45.3 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,059 partially vaccinated as of Tuesday.
There were 72 booster shots reported, for a total of 17,653 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.