Indiana County saw an increase of 32 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday. There have been 749 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 32.
Statewide, there was an increase of 3,718 cases reported.
There were two new deaths reported Thursday, bringing the county to 332. There have been eight deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 11 hospitalized COVID patients, with none in the ICU and none on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, five are unvaccinated and six are vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.5 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,255 people, or 45.2 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,062 partially vaccinated as of Thursday. There were 16 boosters reported, for a total of 17,558 administered since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.