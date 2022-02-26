Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday. There have been 921 cases reported this month. The seven-day average case count is 21.
There were 1,583 cases reported statewide.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported five cases, logged from Feb. 18 to 24, for a total of 198 reported for the spring semester.
There were two new deaths reported in the county, bringing the total to 342. There have been 18 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported eight hospitalized COVID patients, with two in the ICU and one on a ventilator. Of the hospitalized patients, four are unvaccinated and four are vaccinated.
Most recent county data for children from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows four cases in those birth to age 4 and 13 cases in those ages 5 to 18, logged from Feb. 16 to 22.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.6 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,366, or 45.4 percent, of people fully vaccinated and 5,038 partially vaccinated. There were 15 booster shots administered for a total of 17,715 since Aug. 13.
Indiana County ranks 58 of 67 counties by percent of population receiving at least one dose. It ranks worse for younger age groups, at 43 of 67 for those ages 5 to 9 with 12.4 percent vaccinated; 51 of 67 for those ages 10 to 14 at 21.1 percent vaccinated; 63 of 67 for those ages 15 to 19, with 23.3 percent vaccinated; and 64 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24 at 28 percent vaccinated.
Weekly data for children and young adults shows eight vaccinations total administered to those ages 5 to 19, an increase of 0.3 percent.
There were three administered to those ages 20 to 24, for an increase of 0.1 percent.
This shows 77.2 percent of those ages 5 to 24 are unvaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.