Indiana County COVID-19 Report
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 85 cases for Dec. 29-Jan. 4. The seven-day average is 12.1 cases per day. There were 15,719 cases reported statewide.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Indiana County COVID-19 Report
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 85 cases for Dec. 29-Jan. 4. The seven-day average is 12.1 cases per day. There were 15,719 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health reported 11 hospitalized COVID patients on Jan. 4, with none in the ICU. There were no deaths in the county. The cumulative total is at 386.
Wastewater surveillance for Dec. 18-24 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC report on Dec. 29 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County is at low, with several neighboring counties elevated to medium risk. Cambria, Blair, Bedford, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties are elevated to medium risk.
VACCINE DATA
There have been 328 Bivalent boosters administered during the period of Dec. 28-Jan. 4, for a total of 8,876 Bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. 10.6 percent of the county population has received this booster. The Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
While there had been an increase in the third booster (Bivalent), that increase is among those who are fully vaccinated. There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under-vaccinated population for several months with only 46 percent of the population of Indiana County fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.