Indiana County Covid Report
As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 57 new cases reported for Indiana County for Dec. 22-28, compared to 61 for the previous week.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Rain showers in the morning becoming a steady light rain in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: December 31, 2022 @ 2:55 am
Indiana County Covid Report
As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 57 new cases reported for Indiana County for Dec. 22-28, compared to 61 for the previous week.
The seven-day average is 8.1 cases per day, an decrease from 8.7 cases per day for the previous week. There were 12,965 cases reported statewide, a decrease from the 14,606 cases reported last week.
We are seeing an improvement from 14.1 average cases per day during the period of Sept. 29-Nov. 9 to 7.4 per day Nov. 10-Dec. 28. But we are also seeing an increase in other indicators: hospitalized COVID patients, wastewater surveillance, and the CDC Community Risk.
The PA Department of Health reported 12 hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The three-week average of 12 is up from the average 4.8 per day for the previous four-week period.
Hospitalizations across the state have increased to 1,531 from 1,317 the previous week. There has been one death reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 386.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Dec. 18-24 is indicating an increased presence of COVID-19.
The CDC report on Dec. 29 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County is at low risk, with several neighboring counties elevated to medium risk. Cambria, Blair, Bedford, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties are elevated to medium risk.
VACCINE DATA
There have been 99 Bivalent boosters administered, a decrease from 380 the previous week. A total of 8,548 Bivalent boosters have been administered since Sept. 2, 2022. 10.2 percent of the county population has received this booster. The Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
The third booster (Bivalent) is among those who are fully vaccinated. There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under vaccinated population for several months, with only 11 primary vaccines administered and 46 percent of the population of Indiana County fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population. 16.6 percent of the age group 5-19 is fully vaccinated. Data for young adults for last week shows that there were two primary vaccinations and 14 Bivalent boosters administered to those ages 5-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.