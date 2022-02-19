Indiana County saw an increase of 24 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday. There have been 773 cases reported this month. The seven-day average case count is 30.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported three cases, logged from Feb. 11 to Feb. 17, for a total of 193 reported for the spring semester.
There were no new deaths reported in the county, and the total remains at 332. There have been eight deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported eight hospitalized COVID patients, with none in the ICU and none on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, three are unvaccinated and five are vaccinated.
Most recent county data for children from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows five cases in those birth to age 4 and 32 cases in those ages 5 to 18, logged from Feb. 9 to 15.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.5 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,271, or 45.2 percent, of people fully vaccinated and 5,061 partially vaccinated. There were 23 booster shots administered for a total of 17,581 since Aug. 13.
Indiana County ranks 58 of 67 counties by percent of population receiving at least one dose and 59 of 67 for those fully vaccinated. It ranks worse for younger age groups, at 43 of 67 for those ages 5 to 9 with 12.3 percent vaccinated; 51 of 67 for those ages 10 to 14 at 21 percent vaccinated; 63 of 67 for those ages 15 to 19, with 23.3 percent vaccinated; and 64 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24 at 27.9 percent vaccinated.
Weekly data for children and young adults shows 15 vaccinations total administered to those ages 5 to 19, an increase of 0.5 percent.
There were 13 administered to those ages 20 to 24, for an increase of 0.5 percent.
This shows 77.2 percent of those ages 5 to 24 are unvaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.