Indiana County saw an increase of one new case of COVID-19 reported on Monday. The seven-day average case count is three. There have been 26 cases reported this month.
Statewide, there was an increase of 484 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Monday, and the county total remains at 354.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported three hospitalized COVID patients, with none in the ICU and none on ventilators. All three patients are vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52.1 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,776 people, or 45.9 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,016 partially vaccinated as of Monday.
There were five booster shots reported, for a total of 18,335 administered since Aug. 13.
Wastewater surveillance for April 3-9 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.