The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 37 cases for Jan. 19-25. The seven-day average is 5.3 cases per day. There were 10,940 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health reported three hospitalized COVID patients on Jan. 25 with none in the ICU. There was one death in the county. The cumulative total is at 389.
Wastewater surveillance for Jan. 14-20 shows a decreasing presence of COVID-19. The CDC report on Jan. 19 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most counties in the region is at low.
There have been 124 bivalent boosters administered during the period of Jan. 19-25 for a total of 9,327 bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022; 11.1 percent of the county population has received this booster. The bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the undervaccinated population for several months. Indiana County ranks 59 of 67 counties in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.1 percent.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.