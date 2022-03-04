Indiana County saw an increase of 20 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday. There have been 42 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 14.
Statewide, there was an increase of 1,219 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Thursday, and the county total remains at 344. There has been one death reported this month.
The department of health reported seven hospitalized COVID patients, with four in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
On Wednesday, Indiana Regional Medical Center last reported 10 hospitalized COVID patients, with four in the ICU and one on a ventilator. Of the hospitalized patients, six are unvaccinated and four are vaccinated. Of the ICU patients, three are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated. IRMC information was not available Thursday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.7 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,438 people, or 45.4 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,021 partially vaccinated as of Thursday. There were 17 boosters reported, for a total of 17,825 administered since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.