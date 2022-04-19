Indiana County saw two new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday.
The seven-day average case count is four. There have been 56 cases reported this month.
Statewide, there was an increase of 692 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Monday, and the county total remains at 354.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported six hospitalized COVID patients, with none in the ICU or on a ventilator. Of the hospitalized patients, one is unvaccinated and five are vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52.2 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,861 people, or 46 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,005 partially vaccinated as of Monday.
There were five booster shots reported, for a total of 18,450 administered since Aug. 13.
Wastewater surveillance for April 10-16 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.