COVID-19 23

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 41 new cases reported for Indiana County during the period March 9-15, a decrease from 96 the previous week. The seven-day average is 5.9 cases per day, down from 13.7 cases per day last week.

There were 6,083 cases reported statewide, down from the 7,041 cases reported last week. New cases statewide have been decreasing since there were 15,719 reported on Jan. 4, 2023.