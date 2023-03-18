As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 41 new cases reported for Indiana County during the period March 9-15, a decrease from 96 the previous week. The seven-day average is 5.9 cases per day, down from 13.7 cases per day last week.
There were 6,083 cases reported statewide, down from the 7,041 cases reported last week. New cases statewide have been decreasing since there were 15,719 reported on Jan. 4, 2023.
The PA Department of Health reported six hospitalized COVID patients and none in the ICU on Wednesday, March 15. Hospitalizations across the state continue to decrease to 747 from 872 the previous week. There have been no deaths reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is 396.
The CDC report on March 16 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most surrounding counties in the region at low risk. Elk County was elevated to Medium Risk.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of March 11-18 is indicating a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
There were 10 Bivalent boosters administered during the period of March 9-15, down from 59 the previous week. There have been a total of 9,565 Bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under-vaccinated population for several months with only eight primary vaccines administered this week.
Indiana County ranks among the lowest counties in the region in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.2 percent and the Bivalent booster at 11.4 percent.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population.
Only 16.2 percent of the age group 5-19 is fully vaccinated. Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no vaccinations administered to those ages 5-24..
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.