Indiana County saw an increase of five new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday.
The seven-day average case count is four. There have been 31 cases reported this month.
Statewide, there was an increase of 1,272 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Tuesday, and the county total remains at 354.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported four hospitalized COVID patients, with none in the ICU and none on ventilators. All four patients are vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52.1 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,776 people, or 45.9 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,020 partially vaccinated as of Tuesday.
There were nine booster shots reported, for a total of 18,344 administered since Aug. 13.
Wastewater surveillance for April 3-9 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.