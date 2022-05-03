Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw seven new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday.
The seven-day average case count is eight. There have been 13 cases reported this month.
Statewide, there was an increase of 1,466 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Monday, and the county total remains at 356.
The Department of Health reported one hospitalized COVID patient, with none in the ICU or on a ventilator.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52.3 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,967 people, or 46.1 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,009 partially vaccinated as of Monday.
Booster shot information was not reported Monday.
Wastewater surveillance for April 24-30 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and IUP COVID Dashboard.