Indiana County saw an increase of 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday. The seven-day average case count is 17.
Statewide, there was an increase of 1,110 cases reported.
There was one new death reported Tuesday, bringing the county total to at 344.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported nine hospitalized COVID patients, with three in the ICU and one on a ventilator. Of the hospitalized patients, six are unvaccinated and three are vaccinated. Of the ICU patients, two are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.7 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,398 people, or 45.4 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,043 partially vaccinated as of Tuesday.
There were 11 booster shots reported, for a total of 17,785 since Aug. 13.
