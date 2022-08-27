As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, Indiana County saw 156 new cases for Aug. 18-24, an increase from the 153 reported for the previous week. The seven-day average is 22 cases per day. There were 20,164 cases reported statewide, down from the 21,507 cases reported last week.
Cases this summer continue to be higher than for the previous year. There are 542 cases for the month through Aug. 24 compared to 392 cases for the entire month of August 2021 and 171 for the month of August 2020.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania has announced on the IUP COVID Dashboard that “We will not be posting weekly updates for the fall 2022 semester; however, cases will continue to be tracked and if the current situation changes, information will be shared via email and posted on the website.”
Indiana Regional Medical Center took a similar approach to COVID reporting several months ago, posting that “COVID-10 statistics at IRMC are substantially low. Please check back for statistics at a later date if cases should increase.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported four hospitalized COVID patients on Aug. 24, a decrease from 10 COVID patients reported a week ago, and down from 23 COVID patients hospitalized on Aug. 31, 2021.
There were no deaths reported in the county last week, and the total remains at 372. There have been two deaths reported this month compared to four for the month of August 2021.
Wastewater surveillance for Aug. 21 through 27 is indicating a decreasing presence of COVID-19 for the fourth consecutive week.
The CDC reported on Aug. 26 that the community risk level for Indiana County remains at medium risk for the third consecutive week. Cambria and Somerset counties have been elevated to high risk. The risk level for Allegheny and Westmoreland counties has been reduced to medium risk.
The CDC recommendations for medium risk are to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if you have symptoms. If you are at a high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. People may choose to mask at any time.
Indiana County is seeing very little increase in vaccinations as vaccine hesitancy continues to be an issue. As reported by the DOH on Wednesday, the county is one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 58 of 67 counties. Only 44.7 percent of the population of Indiana County is fully vaccinated; 50.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The percentage of the population getting the booster vaccine remains low with only 23.0 percent having received the first booster, and 4.9 percent have received the second booster. There were 35 first booster shots administered last week, for a total of 19,354 since it became available on Aug. 13, 2021, and 57 second boosters administered for a total of 4,152 since it became available on March 29, 2022.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population, with 80.2 percent of those ages 5-19 unvaccinated. Data for young adults over the last week shows that there were 11 administered to those ages 5 to 19 and three administered for the age group of 20-24.
Vaccinations for ages 0 to 4 are now being reported with four administered last week for a total of 63 administered.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and IUP COVID Dashboard.