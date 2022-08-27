COVID-19 23

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, Indiana County saw 156 new cases for Aug. 18-24, an increase from the 153 reported for the previous week. The seven-day average is 22 cases per day. There were 20,164 cases reported statewide, down from the 21,507 cases reported last week.

Cases this summer continue to be higher than for the previous year. There are 542 cases for the month through Aug. 24 compared to 392 cases for the entire month of August 2021 and 171 for the month of August 2020.

