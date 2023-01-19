Indiana County COVID-19 Report
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 51 cases for Jan. 12-18. The seven-day average is 7.3 cases per day. There were 11,045 cases reported statewide.
Indiana County COVID-19 Report
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 51 cases for Jan. 12-18. The seven-day average is 7.3 cases per day. There were 11,045 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health reported four hospitalized COVID patients on Jan. 18, with none in the ICU. There was one death in the county. The cumulative total is at 388.
Wastewater surveillance for Jan. 8-14 shows an decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC report on Jan. 12 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most counties in the region is at Low.
VACCINE DATA
There have been 148 Bivalent boosters administered during the period of Jan. 12-18 for a total of 9,203 Bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. 10.9 percent of the county population has received this booster. The Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under vaccinated population for several months, with eight primary vaccines administered this week. Indiana County ranks 59 of 67 counties in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.1 percent. The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population. 16.6 percent of the age group 5-19 is fully vaccinated. Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no primary vaccinations and no Bivalent boosters administered to those ages 5-19. The age group of 15-19 ranks 63 of 67 counties and age group 20-24 ranks 65 of 67 counties in percentage fully vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.
