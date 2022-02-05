Indiana County saw an increase of 71 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday. There have been 264 cases reported this month. The seven-day average case count is 73.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported 53 cases, logged from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, for a total of 178 reported for the spring semester.
There was one new death reported in the county, bringing the total to 327. There have been three deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 27 hospitalized COVID patients, with three in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 13 are unvaccinated and 14 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
Most recent county data for children from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows 20 cases in those birth to age 4 and 103 cases in those ages 5 to 18, logged from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.3 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,018, or 44.9 percent, of people fully vaccinated and 5,119 partially vaccinated. There were 31 booster shots administered for a total of 17,181 since Aug. 13.
Indiana County ranks 58 of 67 counties by percent of population receiving at least one dose. It ranks worse for younger age groups, at 43 of 67 for those ages 5 to 9 with 12.1 percent vaccinated; 51 of 67 for those ages 10 to 14 at 20.9 percent vaccinated; 63 of 67 for those ages 15 to 19, with 23.2 percent vaccinated; and 65 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24 at 27.6 percent vaccinated.
Weekly data for children and young adults shows 22 vaccinations total administered to those ages 5 to 19, an increase of 0.7 percent.
In 15 to 19 age group, there was one vaccine logged for an increase of 0.1 percent. There were 20 administered to those ages 20 to 24, for an increase of 0.8 percent.
This shows 77.4 percent of those ages 5 to 24 are unvaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.