Indiana County saw an increase of 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday. There have been 22 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 13.
Statewide, there was an increase of 1,252 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Wednesday, and the county total remains at 344. There has been one death reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 10 hospitalized COVID patients, with four in the ICU and one on a ventilator. Of the hospitalized patients, six are unvaccinated and four are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, three are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.7 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,421 people, or 45.4 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,031 partially vaccinated as of Wednesday.
There were 23 booster shots reported, for a total of 17,808 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.