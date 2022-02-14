Indiana County saw an increase of 48 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and 20 reported Sunday. There have been 628 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 44.
There were no new deaths reported Saturday and Sunday, and the county total remains at 330. There have been six deaths reported this month.
The department of health reported 15 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with none in the ICU and none on ventilators.
As of Friday, Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 16 hospitalized COVID patients, with five unvaccinated and 10 vaccinated, with one unvaccinated patient in the ICU.
Statewide, there was an increase of 4,818 cases reported Saturday and 2,407 on Sunday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.5 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,181 people, or 45.1 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,085 partially vaccinated as of Sunday.
There were 32 booster shots reported Saturday and 10 reported Sunday, for a total of 17,408 administered since Aug. 13.
