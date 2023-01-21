Indiana County COVID-19 Report
As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 51 new cases reported for Indiana County for Jan. 12-18, compared to 85 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 7.3 cases per day, a decrease from 12.1 cases per day for the previous week. There were 11,045 cases reported statewide, down from the 15,230 cases reported last week.
The PA Department of Health reported four hospitalized COVID patients on Jan. 18, a decrease from 13 reported for the previous week Hospitalizations across the state have decreased to 1,347 from 1,567 the previous week . There has been one death reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 388.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Jan. 15-21 is indicating a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC report on Jan. 19 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most surrounding counties in the region at low risk.
There have been 148 Bivalent boosters administered during the period of Jan. 12-18, down from 179 the previous week. There have been a total of 9,203 Bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. 10.9 percent of the county population has received this booster. Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under-vaccinated population for several months with eight primary vaccines administered this week. Indiana County ranks 59 of 67 counties in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.1 percent. The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population. 16.6 percent of the age group 5-19 is fully vaccinated. Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no primary vaccinations and no Bivalent boosters administered to those ages 5-19. The age group of 15-19 ranks 63 of 67 counties and age group 20-24 ranks 65 of 67 counties in percentage fully vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.