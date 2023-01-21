COVID-19 23

Indiana County COVID-19 Report

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 51 new cases reported for Indiana County for Jan. 12-18, compared to 85 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 7.3 cases per day, a decrease from 12.1 cases per day for the previous week. There were 11,045 cases reported statewide, down from the 15,230 cases reported last week.