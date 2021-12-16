Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of 42 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday.
There have been 918 cases reported in the county this month.
The seven-day average case count is 67.
There were six new deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the county total to 283. There have been 18 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 38 hospitalized COVID patients, with six in the ICU and three on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 30 are unvaccinated and eight are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 7,301 cases reported Wednesday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 48.8 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 34,652 people fully vaccinated and 4,436 partially vaccinated as of Wednesday. There were 441 booster shots administered for a total of 12,355 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.