Indiana County saw an increase of 26 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday.
There have been 1,176 cases reported in the county this month.
The seven-day average case count is 37.
There were 39 tests reported. The seven-day average is 59 tests per day.
There was one new death reported Wednesday, bringing the county total to 288. There have been 23 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 27 hospitalized COVID patients, with eight in the ICU and eight on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 23 are unvaccinated and four are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 9,838 cases reported Wednesday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 49.3 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 34,972 people fully vaccinated and 4,555 partially vaccinated as of Wednesday. There were 145 booster shots administered for a total of 13,376 since Aug. 13.
