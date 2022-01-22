Indiana County saw an increase of 177 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday. There have been 2,589 cases reported this month. The seven-day average case count is 153.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported 29 cases, logged from Jan. 18 to 20, for a total of 37 for the spring semester.
Statewide, there was an increase of 18,955 cases.
There was one new death reported in the county, bringing the total to 319.
There have been 22 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 25 hospitalized COVID patients, with six in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 17 are unvaccinated and eight are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, four are unvaccinated and two are vaccinated.
Most recent county data for children from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows 20 cases in those birth to age 4 and 180 cases in those ages 5 to 18, logged from Jan. 12 to 18.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 50.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,740 people, or 44.6 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,063 partially vaccinated.
There were 25 booster shots administered for a total of 16,615 since Aug. 13.
Indiana County ranks 58 of 67 counties by percent of population receiving at least one dose. It ranks worse for younger age groups, at 41 of 67 for those ages 5 to 9 with 11.8 percent vaccinated; 51 of 67 for those ages 10 to 14 at 20.4 percent vaccinated; 63 of 67 for those ages 15 to 19, with 23.1 percent vaccinated; and 65 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24 at 27 percent vaccinated.
Weekly data for children and young adults shows 17 doses administered to those ages 5 to 9, or 486 children total. There were 16 doses administered in to those ages 10 to 14, for a total of 880. In 15 to 19 age group, there were 22 vaccines logged for total of 1,597. There were 20 administered to those ages 20 to 24, for a total of 2,481.
This shows 77.8 percent of those ages 5 to 24 are unvaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.