Indiana County saw an increase of 14 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and five reported Sunday. There have been 139 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 10.
There were no new deaths reported Saturday or reported Sunday, and the county remains at 348. There have been five deaths reported this month.
The department of health reported one hospitalized COVID-19 patient.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.8 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,563 people, or 45.6 percent, fully vaccinated and 4,973 partially vaccinated as of Sunday.
There were six booster shots reported Saturday, and three reported for Sunday, bringing the total to 17,984 administered since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.