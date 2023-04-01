COVID-19 23

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 44 new cases reported for Indiana County during the period March 23-29, a decrease from 53 the previous week. The seven-day average is 6.3 cases per day, down from 7.6 cases per day last week.

There were 4,790 cases reported statewide, down from the 5,198 cases reported last week. New cases statewide have been decreasing since there were 15,719 reported on Jan. 4, 2023.

Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.

