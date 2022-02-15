Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of 22 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday. There have been 650 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 41.
Statewide, there was an increase of 1,994 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Monday, and the county total remains at 330. There have been six deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 15 hospitalized COVID patients, with one in the ICU and none on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, six are unvaccinated and nine are vaccinated. The ICU patient is unvaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.5 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,192 people, or 45.1 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,074 partially vaccinated as of Monday.
There were 15 booster shots reported, for a total of 17,423 since Aug. 13.
