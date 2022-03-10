Indiana County saw an increase of 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday.
The seven-day average case count is 11.
Statewide, there was an increase of 1,219 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Wednesday, and the county remains at 346.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported four hospitalized COVID patients, with none in the ICU and none on ventilators.
Of the hospitalized patients, one is unvaccinated and three are vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.8 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,516 people, or 45.5 percent, fully vaccinated and 4,994 partially vaccinated as of Wednesday.
There were 36 booster shots reported, for a total of 17,940 since Aug. 13.
