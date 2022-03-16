Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of eight new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday.
The seven-day average case count is nine.
Statewide, there was an increase of 943 cases reported.
There was one new death reported Tuesday, bringing the county total to 349.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported three hospitalized COVID patients, with none in the ICU and none on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, two are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.8 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,569 people, or 45.6 percent, fully vaccinated and 4,973 partially vaccinated as of Tuesday.
There were seven booster shots reported, for a total of 17,993 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.