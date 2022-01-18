Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of 102 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday. There have been 2,060 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 152.
There were 105 tests reported. The seven-day average is 132 tests per day.
There were no new deaths reported Monday, and the county remains at 316.
There have been 19 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 28 hospitalized COVID patients, with four in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 20 are unvaccinated and eight are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, three are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 15,744 cases reported Monday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 50.8 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,661 people fully vaccinated (44.5 percent) and 5,050 partially vaccinated as of Monday.
There were 25 booster shots reported for a total of 15,386 administered since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.