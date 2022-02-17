Indiana County saw an increase of 45 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday. There have been 717 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 35. Statewide there was an increase of 2,578.
There were no new deaths reported Wednesday, and the county total remains at 330. There have been six deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 10 hospitalized COVID patients, with none in the ICU and none on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, five are unvaccinated and five are vaccinated.
AT-HOME TESTS
The DOH will distribute free at-home tests for COVID-19 from 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday at the county’s state health center, 75 N. Second St., Indiana. Up to four rapid tests are available per person on a first-come, first served basis.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.5 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,251 people, or 45.2 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,062 partially vaccinated as of Wednesday.
There were 109 booster shots reported for a total of 17,542 administered since Aug. 13.
POST-VACCINATION DATA
The state department of health’s monthly update on post-vaccination, or “breakthrough” cases, shows the majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from Jan. 1, 2021, to Feb. 11, 2022, were among those who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.
For cases, 71 percent were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals. Regarding hospitalizations, 83 percent of those admitted with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis were unvaccinated, and 80 percent of COVID-19-related deaths were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.