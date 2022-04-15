Indiana County saw no new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday.
The seven-day average case count is three. There have been 40 cases reported this month.
Statewide, there was an increase of 1,644 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Thursday, and the county total remains at 354.
The Department of Health reported one hospitalized COVID patient, with none in the ICU or on a ventilator.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52.2 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,821 people, or 45.9 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,012 partially vaccinated as of Thursday.
There were 18 booster shots reported, for a total of 18,405 administered since Aug. 13.
Wastewater surveillance for April 3-9 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.