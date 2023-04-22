Indiana County COVID-19 Report
There was little change in cases reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for Indiana County with 16 new cases for the period April 13-19, down from 24 the previous week. The seven-day average is 2.3 cases per day, down from 3.4
There were 2,317 cases reported statewide, down from the 3,473 cases reported last week. New cases statewide have been decreasing since there were 15,719 reported on Jan. 4, 2023.
The PA Department of Health reported three hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday, April 19. Hospitalizations across the state continued to decrease to 341 from 430 the previous week. There have been no deaths reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is 398.
The CDC report on April 20 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and surrounding counties in the region is at low risk.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of April 15-21 indicates a decreased presence of COVID-19 since the last testing.
The number of Bivalent boosters administered continues to decline with 13 administered during the period of April 13-19, a decrease from 18 the previous week. There has been a total of 9,686 Bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under vaccinated population for several months with only 12 primary vaccines administered this week.
Indiana County ranks among the lowest counties in the region in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.2 percent and the Bivalent booster remains at 11.5 percent.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population.
Only 16.2 percent of the age group 5-19 is fully vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.