As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for Indiana County, there were 85 new cases reported for Jan. 5-11, a seven-day average of 12.1 cases per day. New cases reported remains unchanged from the 85 reported for the previous week. There were 15,230 cases reported statewide, an decrease from the 15,719 cases reported last week.

The PA Department of Health reported 13 hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday, Jan. 11, an increase from 11 reported for the previous week Hospitalizations across the state have decreased to 1,567 from 1,747 the previous week. There has been one death reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 387.