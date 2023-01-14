As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for Indiana County, there were 85 new cases reported for Jan. 5-11, a seven-day average of 12.1 cases per day. New cases reported remains unchanged from the 85 reported for the previous week. There were 15,230 cases reported statewide, an decrease from the 15,719 cases reported last week.
The PA Department of Health reported 13 hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday, Jan. 11, an increase from 11 reported for the previous week Hospitalizations across the state have decreased to 1,567 from 1,747 the previous week. There has been one death reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 387.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Jan. 8-14 indicates a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC report on Jan. 11 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most surrounding counties in the region has improved to low risk.
There have been 179 bivalent boosters administered during the period of Jan. 5-11 for a total of 9,055 bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. 10.8 percent of the county population has received this booster. The Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
The third booster (bivalent) is among those who are fully vaccinated. There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under vaccinated population for several months with 19 primary vaccines administered this week. Indiana County ranks 59 of 67 counties in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.1 percent. The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population; 16.6 percent of the age group 5-19 is fully vaccinated.
Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no primary vaccinations and six Bivalent boosters administered to those ages 5-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.