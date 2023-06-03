The Pennsylvania Department of Health last reported new cases for Indiana County on May 24. There were three new cases reported for the period May 19-24. The PA DOH reported 22,185 total cases for Indiana County for the period of March 2020 through May 2023, and 26,387.8 cases per 100,000 residents.
The PA DOH reported 3,561,872 total cases for the state of Pennsylvania for the period of March 2020 through May 2023, and 27,822.8 cases per 100,000 residents.
There have been 402 cumulative deaths reported for Indiana County.
The Borough of Indiana Wastewater Surveillance report on Thursday is indicating a decreasing presence of COVID-19 since the last testing.
The CDC last reported on May 4 that the community risk level for Indiana County and surrounding counties is in the region at low risk.
There were 16 bivalent boosters administered during the period of May 25-31, up from 11 the previous week. There have been a total of 9,785 bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the undervaccinated population for several months. Indiana County ranks among the lowest counties in the region in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.3 percent and the bivalent booster at 11.6 percent.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population.
Only 16.2 percent of the age group 5-19 is fully vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
