COVID-19 23

The Pennsylvania Department of Health last reported new cases for Indiana County on May 24. There were three new cases reported for the period May 19-24. The PA DOH reported 22,185 total cases for Indiana County for the period of March 2020 through May 2023, and 26,387.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

The PA DOH reported 3,561,872 total cases for the state of Pennsylvania for the period of March 2020 through May 2023, and 27,822.8 cases per 100,000 residents.