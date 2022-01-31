Indiana County saw an increase of 121 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and 70 reported Sunday. There have been 3,629 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 114.
There were no new deaths reported Saturday and Sunday, and the county total remains at 324. There have been 27 deaths reported this month.
The department of health reported 24 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with four in the ICU and two on ventilators.
As of Friday, Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 21 hospitalized COVID patients, with 11 unvaccinated and 10 vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all four were unvaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 12,167 cases reported Saturday and 7,340 on Sunday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 50.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,935 people, or 44.8 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,115 partially vaccinated as of Sunday.
There were 37 booster shots reported Saturday and 35 reported Sunday, for a total of 17,021 administered since Aug. 13.
Indiana County ranks 58 of 67 counties by percent of population receiving at least one dose, with 77.6 percent of those ages 5 to 24 unvaccinated.
For younger age groups, it ranks at 63 of 67 for those ages 15 to 19, with 23.2 percent vaccinated; and 65 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24 at 27.4 percent vaccinated. Weekly data for children and young adults shows 23 doses administered to those ages 5 to 19. There were 32 vaccinations recorded for those ages 20 to 24.
