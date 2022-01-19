Indiana County saw an increase of 109 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday. There have been 2,169 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 159.
There were 104 tests reported. The seven-day average is 140 tests per day.
There were no new deaths reported Tuesday, and the county total remains at 316. There have been 19 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 28 hospitalized COVID patients, with five in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 20 are unvaccinated and eight are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, four are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 13,459 cases reported Tuesday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 50.8 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,672 people, or 44.5 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,061 partially vaccinated as of Tuesday.
There were 20 booster shots reported for a total of 15,406 administered since Aug. 13.
POST-VACCINATION DATA
The state department of health’s monthly update on post-vaccination, or “breakthrough” cases, shows the majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from Jan. 1, 2021, to Jan. 4, 2022, were among those who are unvaccinated.
For cases, 78 percent were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals. Regarding hospitalizations, 85 percent of those admitted with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis were unvaccinated, and 84 percent of COVID-19-related deaths were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.