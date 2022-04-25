Indiana County saw an increase of 14 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday and five reported Sunday. There have been 103 cases reported this month.
The seven-day average case count is four.
Statewide, there was an increase of 2,123 cases reported Saturday and 1,187 reported Sunday.
There were no new deaths reported in the county Saturday or Sunday, and the total remains at 355.
The department of health reported three hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with none in the ICU and none on ventilators.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52.3 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,908, or 46 percent, of people fully vaccinated and 5,013 partially vaccinated.
There were 12 booster shots reported Saturday and 12 reported Sunday, for a total of 18,516 since Aug. 13.
Wastewater surveillance for April 10-16 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.