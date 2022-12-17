COVID-19 23

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 54 new cases reported for Indiana County for Dec. 8-14 compared to 53 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 7.7 cases per day, an increase from 7.6 cases per day for the previous week. There were 13,838 cases reported statewide, a decrease from the 13,936 cases reported last week.

The PA Department of Health reported 11 hospitalized COVID patients with none in the ICU on Wednesday Dec. 14, up from seven the previous week Information on vaccination status of those patients is not available. Hospitalizations across the state have also increased to 1,329 from 1,264 the previous week. There has been one deaths reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 385.