As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 54 new cases reported for Indiana County for Dec. 8-14 compared to 53 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 7.7 cases per day, an increase from 7.6 cases per day for the previous week. There were 13,838 cases reported statewide, a decrease from the 13,936 cases reported last week.
The PA Department of Health reported 11 hospitalized COVID patients with none in the ICU on Wednesday Dec. 14, up from seven the previous week Information on vaccination status of those patients is not available. Hospitalizations across the state have also increased to 1,329 from 1,264 the previous week. There has been one deaths reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 385.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Dec. 11-17 is indicating a sustained presence of COVID-19.
The CDC report on Dec. 15 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most counties in the region is at low risk.
There have been 289 Bivalent boosters administered last week for a total of 8,069 Bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. 9.6 percent of the county population has received this booster. The weekly average for the last three weeks has dropped to 275 per week following a seven-week average of 640 per week. This continues the trend for each phase of the vaccine of an initial surge of vaccinations followed by a decrease in the number of vaccinations. The Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
While there is an increase in the third booster (Bivalent), that increase is among those who are fully vaccinated. There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under vaccinated population for several months. There were only 12 primary shots administered last week and 45.9 percent of the population of Indiana County fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population. 16.6 percent of the age group 5-19 is fully vaccinated. Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no vaccinations administered to those ages 0-25.
On Dec. 9, 2022, CDC expanded the use of updated (Bivalent) COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months-5 years.
Data Supporting Need for a Booster Shot
Studies show after getting vaccinated against COVID-19, protection against the virus and the ability to prevent infection with variants may decrease over time and due to changes in variants. Although COVID-19 vaccines remain effective in preventing severe disease, data suggests their effectiveness at preventing infection or severe illness wanes over time, especially in people ages 65 years and older.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.