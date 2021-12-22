Indiana County saw an increase of 62 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday. There have been 1,150 cases reported in the county this month.
The seven-day average case count is 39.
There were 77 tests reported, and the seven-day average is 66 tests per day.
There was one new death reported Tuesday, bringing the county total to 287. There have been 22 deaths reported in December.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 28 hospitalized COVID patients, with 10 in the ICU and nine on ventilators.
Of the hospitalized patients, 22 are unvaccinated and six are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 9,607 cases reported Tuesday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 49.2 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 34,943 people fully vaccinated and 4,516 partially vaccinated as of Tuesday. There were 105 booster shots administered for a total of 13,231 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.