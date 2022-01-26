Indiana County saw an increase of 101 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday. There have been 3,040 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 124.
There was one new death reported Tuesday, bringing the county total to 322. There have been 25 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 26 hospitalized COVID patients, with two in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 13 are unvaccinated and 13 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, both are unvaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 10,860 cases reported Tuesday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,823 people, or 44.7 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,070 partially vaccinated as of Tuesday.
There were 39 booster shots reported for a total of 16,753 administered since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.