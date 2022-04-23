Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of two new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday.
The seven-day average case count is six.
There were 1,483 cases reported statewide.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania logged six cases from April 15-21, bringing cases to 213 for the spring semester.
There were no new deaths reported in the county, and the total remains at 355.
The Department of Health reported one hospitalized COVID patient, with none in the ICU or on a ventilator. Indiana Regional Medical Center did not have information available.
Most recent county data for children from the state Department of Health shows no cases in those birth to age 4 and one case in those ages 5 to 18, logged from April 12-18.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52.2 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,888, or 46 percent, of people fully vaccinated and 5,013 partially vaccinated. There were 16 booster shots administered for a total of 18,492 since Aug. 13.
Indiana County ranks 59 of 67 counties by percent of population receiving at least one dose.
It ranks worse for younger age groups, at 45 of 67 for those ages 5 to 9 with 12.1 percent vaccinated; 51 of 67 for those ages 10 to 14 at 21.2 percent vaccinated; 63 of 67 for those ages 15 to 19 with 23.3 percent vaccinated, with 23.3 percent vaccinated; and 64 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24 at 28.8 percent vaccinated.
Data for children and young adults over the last four weeks shows no vaccinations administered to those ages 5 to 19. There were nine administered the previous week and 23 for the previous four weeks to those ages 20 to 24.
That shows 76.9 percent of the population ages 5 to 24 are unvaccinated.
The Department of Health’s monthly update on COVID-19 post-vaccination cases, commonly known as “breakthrough,” includes data from Jan. 1, 2021, to April 11, 2022. Seventy percent of reported COVID-19 cases were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people; 82 percent of reported hospitalizations with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis/cause of admission were in unvaccinated or nut fully vaccinated people; and 78 percent of COVID-19-related deaths were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
Wastewater surveillance for April 10-16 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.