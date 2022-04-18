Indiana County saw an increase of five new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday and four reported Sunday. There have been 54 cases reported this month.
The seven-day average case count is four.
Statewide, there was an increase of 1,336 cases reported Saturday and 732 reported Sunday.
There were no new deaths reported in the county Saturday or Sunday, and the total remains at 354.
The department of health reported two hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with none in the ICU and none on ventilators.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52.2 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,858, or 46 percent, of people fully vaccinated and 5,007 partially vaccinated.
There were 22 booster shots reported Saturday and nine reported Sunday, for a total of 18,436 since Aug. 13.
Wastewater surveillance for April 3-9 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.