As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, Indiana County saw 117 new cases in the past week, a decrease from the 127 reported for the previous week. The seven-day average is 17, down from 18 in the previous week. There have been 278 cases reported this month, an increase from 145 for the month of April.
COVID-19 cases reported for children and young adults for the period of May 5 through 17 are: five for children ages 0-4 for a total of 257, and 16 for ages 5-18 for a total of 1,570.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported one new case for the period of May 13 through 19, bringing the total to 229 for the spring semester.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported four hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday. There were two deaths reported, bringing the total county deaths to 358.
Wastewater surveillance for May 15-21 is indicating a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
VACCINE DATA
Indiana County continues to be one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 59 of 67 counties; 52.5 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine 46.2 percent of people fully vaccinated. And 76.8 percent of those ages 5-24 are unvaccinated.
CDC has expanded eligibility of COVID-19 booster doses to kids 5 years of age and older. The CDC recommends a booster shot at least five months after their initial Pfizer vaccination series.
POST-VACCINATION DATA
The Department of Health’s monthly update on COVID-19 post-vaccination cases, commonly known as “breakthrough,” includes data from Jan. 1, 2021, to April 11, 2022, which shows the overwhelming majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths were among unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, people:
• 70 percent of reported COVID cases were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people
• 82 percent of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis/cause of admission were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people
• 78 percent of COVID-19-related deaths were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
The data show that the COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective for preventing hospitalizations and deaths, even as more post-vaccination cases occur in the context of more transmissible variants and more residents getting vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and IUP COVID Dashboard.