As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 10 new cases reported for Indiana County for the period May 11-18. There were nine cases the previous week. The seven-day average is 1.4 cases per day.
There were 1,494 cases reported statewide, down from the 1,973 cases reported last week.
The PA Department of Health reported no hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday, May 17. Hospitalizations across the state continue to decrease to 249, down from 251 the previous week. There were no deaths reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is 400.
The CDC report on May 4 showed that the community risk level for Indiana County and surrounding counties in the region is low.
Wastewater surveillance report on May 19 indicates an increased presence of COVID-19 since the last testing.
There were 19 Bivalent boosters administered during the period of May 11-17, up from 14 the previous week. There have been a total of 9,758 Bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under-vaccinated population for several months. Indiana County ranks among the lowest counties in the region in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.3 percent and the Bivalent booster at 11.6 percent.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population.
Only 16.2 percent of the age group 5-19 is fully vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
